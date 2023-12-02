Max Homa is ready to take part in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas, taking place from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a bet on Max Homa at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +750 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Homa Odds to Win: +750 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Homa has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In his past five appearances, Homa has one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

This week Homa aims for his sixth straight top-10 finish while also trying to extend his run of six consecutive top-20 finishes.

Homa will try to make the cut for the eighth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -7 278 1 18 4 11 $9.5M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Homa finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Albany has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Homa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,334 yards, while Albany will be 7,449 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Homa shot better than 78% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Homa shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Homa recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Homa had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent competition, Homa's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Homa finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Homa had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

