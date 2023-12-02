Saturday's game at Hawkins Arena has the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) squaring off against the Mercer Bears (2-7) at 2:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a win for Austin Peay by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bears enter this matchup after a 65-58 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.

Mercer vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 64, Mercer 59

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the No. 240-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Florida Atlantic Owls, 70-62, on November 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Mercer has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mercer is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 45.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7 REB, 45.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 11.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

11.4 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Deja Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Ashlee Locke: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have a -83 scoring differential, falling short by 9.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.7 points per game to rank 273rd in college basketball and are allowing 68.9 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball.

