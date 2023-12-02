The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-0) visit the Mercer Bears (9-3) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

South Dakota State has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 446.8 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 247.5 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Mercer ranks 83rd in the FCS (336.5 total yards per game) and 42nd on the other side of the ball (326.3 total yards allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Mercer vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Mercer South Dakota State 336.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.8 (10th) 326.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (5th) 152.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.9 (9th) 183.7 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (42nd) 3 (97th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (73rd)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 2,200 passing yards (183.3 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 312 yards (26.0 ypg) on 116 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has been handed the ball 147 times for a team-high 702 yards (58.5 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 12 receptions this season are good for 119 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Ty James leads his squad with 1,129 receiving yards on 62 catches with seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has caught 51 passes and compiled 500 receiving yards (41.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,359 yards passing for South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 220 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 61 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has 1,075 rushing yards on 162 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Amar Johnson has carried the ball 97 times for 597 yards (54.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 677 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has caught 36 passes for 602 yards (54.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Griffin Wilde has a total of 299 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Mercer gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.