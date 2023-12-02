For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Mikhail Sergachev a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sergachev stats and insights

  • Sergachev has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Sergachev's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.