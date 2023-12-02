Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 2?
Should you wager on Nick Perbix to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Perbix has zero points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Home
|L 4-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
