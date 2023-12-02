Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bey tallied 13 points and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 137-135 win against the Spurs.

Below, we dig into Bey's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 13.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 19 20.2 PR -- 17.8 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Bey has made 4.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.3% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.9 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Bucks concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 26.6 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are 19th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 31 13 9 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.