There is no shortage of excitement on today's Serie A schedule, including Empoli FC playing Genoa CFC.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Genoa CFC vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC is on the road to face Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Genoa CFC (-105)

Genoa CFC (-105) Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)

Empoli FC (+290) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Cagliari

Cagliari travels to play Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (-160)

Lazio (-160) Underdog: Cagliari (+400)

Cagliari (+400) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio travels to take on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-245)

AC Milan (-245) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+550)

Frosinone Calcio (+550) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.