Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars play on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 22 games this year, Stamkos has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game 13 times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 2 24 Points 2 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.