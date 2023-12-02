Victor Hedman will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars face off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Hedman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hedman has a goal in four games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hedman has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Hedman has an assist in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hedman hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 24 Points 1 4 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.