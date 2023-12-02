After securing a victory in the TOUR Championship in his most recent tournament, Viktor Hovland is set to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a bet on Viktor Hovland at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +400 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has shot better than par on 15 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in nine of those rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Hovland looks for his third victory in a row this week.

Hovland hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 21st straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -8 276 4 20 6 8 $31.2M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

The past two times Hovland played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard each time.

Hovland made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Hovland finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2022.

Albany measures 7,449 yards for this tournament, 448 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,001).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Albany checks in at 7,449 yards, 140 yards longer than the average course Hovland has played in the past year (7,309 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

His 3.73-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Hovland was better than only 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hovland shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Hovland did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Hovland's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the tournament average of 9.5.

At that last outing, Hovland's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 7.8).

Hovland ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

