Week 14 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 14 MWC Results
Boise State 44 UNLV 20
- Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Boise State Leaders
- Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-15, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Billy Bowens (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)
UNLV Leaders
- Passing: Jayden Maiava (15-for-29, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Vincent Davis (14 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ricky White (9 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UNLV
|Boise State
|298
|Total Yards
|527
|217
|Passing Yards
|226
|81
|Rushing Yards
|301
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's MWC Games
