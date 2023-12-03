Florida State, Louisville, Week 14 ACC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 14 of the college football season, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the ACC stacks up against the competition.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -400
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 24-15 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
2. Louisville
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +300
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: L 38-31 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
3. Clemson
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: W 16-7 vs South Carolina
4. Duke
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: W 30-19 vs Pittsburgh
5. NC State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th
- Last Game: W 39-20 vs North Carolina
6. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: W 45-20 vs Boston College
7. North Carolina
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 39-20 vs NC State
8. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
- Last Game: W 55-17 vs Virginia
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs Georgia
10. Syracuse
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 35-31 vs Wake Forest
11. Virginia
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: L 55-17 vs Virginia Tech
12. Boston College
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st
- Last Game: L 45-20 vs Miami (FL)
13. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 30-19 vs Duke
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th
- Last Game: L 35-31 vs Syracuse
