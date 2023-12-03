When the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets match up in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drake London score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think London will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

London's team-best 565 yards receiving (56.5 per game) are via 45 catches (68 targets), and he has two TDs.

London has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Drake London Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0

Rep Drake London with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.