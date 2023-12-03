How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
The Eredivisie lineup today, which includes PSV Eindhoven squaring off against Feyenoord Rotterdam, is sure to please.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven is on the road to play Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+115)
- Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+210)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Ajax
Ajax journeys to take on NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Ajax (-140)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+330)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Twente Enschede
FC Twente Enschede journeys to play Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-115)
- Underdog: Go Ahead Eagles (+290)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar travels to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-120)
- Underdog: FC Utrecht (+320)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.