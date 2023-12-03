Based on our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will defeat the New York Jets when they play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 3 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Falcons are compiling 340.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, allowing 321.1 yards per game. The Jets' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, putting up 260.2 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 323.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Jets on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Falcons by 2) Over (33.5) Falcons 20, Jets 18

Place your bets on the Falcons-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 56.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Atlanta games have hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

Falcons games have had an average of 41.0 points this season, 7.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 47.6% chance to win.

New York has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Jets have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

In 2023, four New York games have hit the over.

The average total for Jets games is 39.5 points, 6.0 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 19.4 21.1 23.0 20.5 15.0 21.8 New York 14.8 21.6 15.2 21.5 14.4 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.