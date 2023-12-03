Entering their Sunday, December 3 game against the New York Jets (4-7) at MetLife Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the Falcons won 24-15 over the New Orleans Saints.

Last time out, the Jets lost 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Questionable Nathan Landman LB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Jake Matthews OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Hand Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Questionable Breece Hall RB Hamstring Questionable Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Justin Hardee CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Billy Turner OT Finger Limited Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Calf Questionable Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Israel Abanikanda RB Illness Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are putting up 340.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, giving up 321.1 yards per game.

The Falcons are totaling 19.4 points per game offensively this year (22nd in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.1 points per game (14th) on defense.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL with 201.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (209.1).

On the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 139.3 per game. The Falcons rank 16th on defense (112.0 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Falcons rank 26th in the league with a -6 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (26th in the NFL) while committing 18 (21st in the NFL).

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2)

Falcons (-2) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Jets (+110)

Falcons (-130), Jets (+110) Total: 33.5 points

