Sunday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) and the Furman Paladins (5-3) at Stegeman Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-55 and heavily favors Georgia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bulldogs lost their most recent game 72-65 against Duke on Thursday.

Georgia vs. Furman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 81, Furman 55

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on November 22, when they secured a 65-57 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

65-57 over Purdue (No. 57) on November 22

73-56 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 20

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 134) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 166) on November 6

77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 286) on November 16

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG%

12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG% Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 69.4 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

