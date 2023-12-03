The Furman Paladins (5-3) travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins put up 9.7 more points per game (72) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.3).

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Furman is 5-2.

Georgia's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins give up.

Georgia is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Furman is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Paladins concede.

The Paladins make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 43 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG%

12.1 PTS, 47.4 FG% Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Georgia Schedule