Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown when the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets play in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has chipped in with 37 receptions for 441 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 60 times, resulting in 40.1 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0

