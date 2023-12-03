Today's Ligue 1 slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Le Havre AC.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Ligue 1 action here.

Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain makes the trip to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

  Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient travels to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

  Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

  Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  TV Channel: beIN Sports
  Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

  Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

  Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

