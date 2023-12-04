Will Cole Koepke light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Koepke stats and insights

Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Koepke has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

