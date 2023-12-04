Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Evans County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Evans County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evans County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Preparatory Christian Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Bellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.