Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Floyd County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coosa High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
