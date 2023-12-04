Here's a peek at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5), which currently has only one player listed, as the Lightning ready for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the fourth-most goals in the league (83 total, 3.3 per game).

Its -10 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

With 78 goals (3.6 per game), the Stars have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

Dallas' total of 61 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +17, they are eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Stars (-110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.