The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having lost four consecutive games.

Tune in on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ as the Stars and the Lightning hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars Lightning 8-1 DAL

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.7 goals per game (93 in total), 31st in the league.

With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 24 15 25 40 29 16 0% Brayden Point 25 12 18 30 10 7 44.8% Victor Hedman 25 5 20 25 17 5 - Steven Stamkos 23 10 14 24 9 3 50.6% Brandon Hagel 25 10 13 23 13 7 50%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 61 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 42 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players