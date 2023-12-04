How to Watch the Lightning vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having lost four consecutive games.
Tune in on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ as the Stars and the Lightning hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs Stars Additional Info
Lightning vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|Lightning
|8-1 DAL
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning give up 3.7 goals per game (93 in total), 31st in the league.
- With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|24
|15
|25
|40
|29
|16
|0%
|Brayden Point
|25
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|25
|5
|20
|25
|17
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|10
|14
|24
|9
|3
|50.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|25
|10
|13
|23
|13
|7
|50%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 61 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 42 goals during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|22
|11
|13
|24
|18
|8
|50.3%
|Jason Robertson
|22
|8
|14
|22
|16
|15
|-
|Roope Hintz
|21
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|22
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|54.7%
|Jamie Benn
|22
|5
|12
|17
|4
|16
|57.2%
