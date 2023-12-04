The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at home on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have put up a 4-5-1 record after totaling 30 total goals (11 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 32.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 36 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Monday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Stars 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have finished 1-5-6 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 10-10-5.

In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-5 record (good for nine points).

In the three games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-3-2 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 15 games (10-2-3, 23 points).

In the 11 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 5-4-2.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 3-4-4 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 30th 3.72 Goals Allowed 2.77 8th 17th 30.8 Shots 29.9 21st 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 2nd 31.76% Power Play % 22.73% 11th 11th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 3rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.