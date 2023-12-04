Brayden Point and Jason Robertson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors with 40 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 25 assists this season.

Through 25 games, Point has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Victor Hedman's total of 25 points is via five goals and 20 assists.

Jonas Johansson's record is 8-5-5. He has given up 63 goals (3.44 goals against average) and made 522 saves.

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski's 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games give him 24 points on the season.

With 22 total points (one per game), including eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games, Robertson is pivotal for Dallas' attack.

This season, Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Dallas' Scott Wedgewood is 4-1-1 this season, amassing 195 saves and permitting 19 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Lightning vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 9th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 30th 3.72 Goals Allowed 2.77 8th 17th 30.8 Shots 29.9 21st 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 2nd 31.76% Power Play % 22.73% 10th 11th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 4th

