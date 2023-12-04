The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5, on a four-game losing streak) host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena. The game on Monday, December 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite 12 times this season, and have finished 5-7 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 5-8 (winning 38.5%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 18 times.

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning vs. Stars Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 83 (4th) Goals 78 (11th) 93 (31st) Goals Allowed 61 (7th) 27 (1st) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 13 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (2nd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 4-5-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Four of Tampa Bay's past 10 games hit the over.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 83 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (-10) ranks them 25th in the NHL.

