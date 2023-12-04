On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Mikhail Sergachev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850

Sergachev stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Sergachev has picked up seven assists on the power play.

Sergachev's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

