Mikhail Sergachev will be among those on the ice Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena. Fancy a wager on Sergachev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -17).

In two of 25 games this season, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sergachev has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Sergachev has an assist in 12 of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Sergachev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 3 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

