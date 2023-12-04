On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Nicholas Paul going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • Paul has scored in six of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • On the power play, Paul has accumulated five goals and one assist.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

