Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Tanner Jeannot going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
- Jeannot has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Jeannot's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
