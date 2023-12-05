Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cherokee County, Georgia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allatoona High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Canton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
