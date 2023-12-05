Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cobb County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington High School at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Young Americans Christian School at Dominion Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Allatoona High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Canton, GA

Canton, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefield Academy at Galloway School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 1A - Region 6B

1A - Region 6B How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillgrove High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennesaw Mountain High School at Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Kell High School