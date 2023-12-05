Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Fulton County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlanta Classical Academy at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary's Academy at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Ridge Christian School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampton High School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Christian Academy at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: East Point, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross Keys High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonough High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefield Academy at Galloway School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alpharetta High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattahoochee High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landmark Christian School at Elite Scholars Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
