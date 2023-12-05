The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets sit at 107th.

The 71.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.

Georgia is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Georgia averaged 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did away from home (64.2).

The Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game last season at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (81.5).

Georgia drained 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 31.3% when playing on the road.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule