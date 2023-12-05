How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets sit at 107th.
- The 71.6 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.
- Georgia is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Georgia averaged 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did away from home (64.2).
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game last season at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (81.5).
- Georgia drained 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 31.3% when playing on the road.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
