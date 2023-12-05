The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-5.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-5.5) 146.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Georgia is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' six games have hit the over.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech ranks 82nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 106th, a difference of 24 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Tech has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

