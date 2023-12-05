The Mercer Bears (3-7) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.5 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.

The 71.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 1.9 more points than the Bears allow (69.5).

Georgia Tech is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

When Mercer gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64.0 FG%

Georgia Tech Schedule