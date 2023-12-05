The Mercer Bears (3-7) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 61.5 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
  • Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The 71.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 1.9 more points than the Bears allow (69.5).
  • Georgia Tech is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
  • When Mercer gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%
  • Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
  • D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 New Mexico W 66-55 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 Florida L 68-58 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Nebraska L 80-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/5/2023 Mercer - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/10/2023 Georgia State - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.