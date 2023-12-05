How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (3-7) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Click here to take a look at our score picks!
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 61.5 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
- Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.
- The 71.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 1.9 more points than the Bears allow (69.5).
- Georgia Tech is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
- When Mercer gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%
- Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64.0 FG%
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|New Mexico
|W 66-55
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|L 68-58
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 80-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
