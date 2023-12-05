The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -5.5 145.5

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

In four of six games this season, Georgia and its opponents have combined to total more than 145.5 points.

Georgia's contests this year have an average total of 142.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Georgia has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have been at least a -200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Georgia.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 4 66.7% 71.6 144.3 70.9 143.7 149.5 Georgia Tech 2 33.3% 72.7 144.3 72.8 143.7 146.2

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The 71.6 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 3-3-0 1-2 3-3-0 Georgia Tech 3-3-0 2-1 2-4-0

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Georgia Tech 13-4 Home Record 11-6 1-10 Away Record 3-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

