The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-1.5) 165.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-2.5) 164.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Owls have hit the over every time.

UNC Asheville has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

All of the Bulldogs games have hit the over this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.