Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville matchup.
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kennesaw State (-1.5)
|165.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Kennesaw State (-2.5)
|164.5
|-134
|+112
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- This season, games featuring the Owls have hit the over every time.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- All of the Bulldogs games have hit the over this year.
