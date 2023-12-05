Tuesday's game between the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 84-80 based on our computer prediction, with Kennesaw State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 84, UNC Asheville 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.5)

Kennesaw State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Kennesaw State's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while UNC Asheville's is 0-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 6-0-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-0-0.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 86.5 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 77.1 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball) and have a +75 scoring differential overall.

Kennesaw State wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is collecting 40.3 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.9 per outing.

Kennesaw State connects on 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

The Owls average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and give up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

Kennesaw State has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (181st in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (36th in college basketball).

