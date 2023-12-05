Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 113
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
|Lakers vs Suns Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Suns Injury Report
|Lakers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.7
- The Lakers (9-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Suns (10-10-0) this season.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (46.2%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (nine out of 21). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (14 out of 20).
- The Lakers have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season while the Suns have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-2).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are posting 112.5 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 113.5 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- With 44.1 rebounds per game, Los Angeles ranks 14th in the NBA. It allows 45 rebounds per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Lakers rank 10th in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game.
- Los Angeles is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).
- It's been a tough stretch for the Lakers in terms of three-pointers, as they are averaging only 9.9 made threes per game (worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.7% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Performance Insights
- Offensively the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league (116.2 points per game). On defense they are 17th (113.3 points conceded per game).
- Phoenix is 14th in the league in rebounds per game (44.1) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9).
- The Suns are 13th in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (14.2 per game). It is fifth-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Suns are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.