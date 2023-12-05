Top Lakers vs. Suns Players to Watch - December 5
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up with the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers won their previous game versus the Rockets, 107-97, on Saturday. Anthony Davis was their top scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|27
|14
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Austin Reaves
|18
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|LeBron James
|16
|4
|7
|1
|1
|0
Suns' Last Game
The Suns were victorious in their previous game against the Grizzlies, 116-109, on Saturday. Devin Booker was their leading scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|10
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Kevin Durant
|27
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis posts 22.9 points, 12.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in league).
- James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 7.6 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves posts 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Christian Wood is posting 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's averages for the season are 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic adds 12.1 points per game, plus 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists.
- The Suns receive 27.9 points per game from Booker, plus 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists.
- The Suns receive 11.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen.
- The Suns get 6.3 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|22.3
|13.0
|2.7
|1.4
|2.3
|0.0
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|24.4
|4.9
|7.1
|0.7
|0.5
|1.5
|LeBron James
|LAL
|24.5
|6.7
|7.2
|1.4
|0.6
|2.5
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|25.8
|4.5
|5.8
|0.5
|1.0
|2.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|16.3
|3.5
|6.4
|1.2
|0.5
|2.5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|14.1
|9.1
|3.1
|0.7
|1.6
|0.6
