The Mercer Bears (3-7) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.5 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Mercer is 3-2.

Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average just 1.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Bears give up (69.5).

When Georgia Tech totals more than 69.5 points, it is 4-1.

Mercer has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are making 45.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (43.5%).

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Deja Williams: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Ashlee Locke: 5.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule