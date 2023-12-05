Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Muscogee County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shaw High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
