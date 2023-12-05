Randolph County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miller County High School at Randolph Clay High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Cuthbert, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.