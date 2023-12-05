Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Upson County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School - Conyers at Upson-Lee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Thomaston, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
