The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 132-121 loss to the Bucks (his most recent action) Bogdanovic produced 14 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.7 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 21.1 23.4 PR -- 18.8 21.7 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.3



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Nets

Bogdanovic has taken 12.7 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.6% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 3.1 threes per game, or 22.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 19th in the NBA, giving up 114 points per contest.

The Nets allow 43.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Nets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.8 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 26 14 4 3 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.