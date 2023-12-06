The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Hagel's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Hagel vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:33 on the ice per game.

Hagel has scored a goal in nine of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Hagel has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Hagel has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hagel goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 4 23 Points 0 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

