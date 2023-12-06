The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

  • In eight of 26 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

